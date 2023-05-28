Sheffield United revive interest in out of favour 24-year-old

Sheffield United have identified Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien ahead of the summer transfer window, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Sheffield United were among the sides linked with O’Brien in January after he had fallen down the pecking order at the City Ground. It was Blackburn Rovers who looked to have a deal wrapped up but when that fell through at the 11th hour, the midfielder ended up heading to MLS outfit D.C. United.

He’ll be with Wayne Rooney’s side until the summer and will be back on these shores ahead of next season.

However, it could be that he heads for pastures new rather than staying with Nottingham Forest and now, it has been claimed that he’s back on the radar at Bramall Lane.

Reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Blades are keen on a ‘bargain’ deal for O’Brien. He’s down the pecking order at the City Ground and it could be that a summer move is the best option for all involved.

A good signing for United…

Sheffield United certainly need to bolster their midfield ranks this summer. Tommy Doyle and James McAtee’s loans are ending and it remains to be seen what happens with John Fleck and Oliver Norwood’s contracts, so it could be a very new-look midfield department.

O’Brien would be a worthy addition to those ranks too. He starred in the Championship with Huddersfield Town and there were bright moments in the early stages of his time at the City Ground, leading to surprise over how sharp his drop down the pecking order was.

He could be a fairly cheap addition to Sheffield United’s squad and could go on to become a key player for Heckingbottom.