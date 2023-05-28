Norwich City nearing swoop for Premier League centre-back

Norwich City are closing in on the signing of out of contract Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy, as per Alan Nixon.

Norwich City are preparing for another season of Championship football after a pretty dismal return to life in the second-tier. It will be hoped that under David Wagner, they’ll be better prepared for a promotion push after falling way short in the 2022/23 campaign.

A busy summer window awaits though and there will be key additions needed to get the Canaries back in contention towards the top-end of the division again.

Now, reporting on his Patreon, The Sun’s Nixon has said that Norwich are closing in on the signing of Irish international defender Shane Duffy as he approaches free agency.

The 31-year-old is out of contract with Brighton this summer and given his place in the pecking order at the AMEX Stadium, he looks set to head for pastures new at the end of the season.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

A shrewd signing?

While signing an out of contract 31-year-old isn’t quite an exciting signing like a Marcelino Nunez or Gabriel Sara, it would mark a good start to Norwich City’s summer business. Duffy has bags of experience in both the Championship and the Premier League and he’s been an important player at both levels before.

The centre-back provides a towering presence in both boxes and his pedigree could make him a key figure both on and off the pitch at Carrow Road.

A move for Duffy provides some much-needed depth at the heart of defence so with a deal moving closer, it will be hoped the finishing touches can be put on the transfer over the coming weeks.