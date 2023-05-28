Middlesbrough keen to reunite with 17-goal/assist star this summer, reporter reveals

Middlesbrough want to bring Aston Villa prodigy Cameron Archer back on loan again next season, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Middlesbrough signed Archer in the January transfer window, bringing him in on loan for the rest of the campaign after game time proved hard to come by in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

It marked his second stint in the Championship after spending time with Preston North End in the 2021/22 season and once again, the Walsall-born striker impressed. Archer netted 11 goals and provided six assists in 23 games for Boro, helping them to the play-offs.

Nixon reported in The Sun last month that Boro had Archer lined up as a priority target if they went up but now, after falling short in the play-offs, he has said on his Patreon that the Teesside outfit are keen to bring him back on loan.

He states on his Patreon that Archer is a target on a second temporary deal after a strong showing this season.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

A decision awaits…

There’s no doubt that a return for Archer would be well received on Teesside but it remains to be seen just what Aston Villa have planned for the striker. He was given a chance to stake a claim for a place in the Villa side after his Preston success but with Unai Emery in charge, time will tell if Archer can have a part to play again.

If not, a temporary or permanent move elsewhere could be his best option as he’s shown he’s capable of performing well at a senior level in two loans now.

Middlesbrough getting Archer back would massively boost their hopes of promotion next season and finding someone to match his contributions won’t be an easy task for Michael Carrick and co.