Manchester United star Diallo willing to make Sunderland return, but on one condition

Sunderland loan star Amad Diallo would be willing to return to the Black Cats for a second spell but only if Tony Mowbray is still in charge, as per The Sun.

Sunderland recruited Diallo on loan from Manchester United last summer and in his season-long stint at the Stadium of Light, the Ivorian wonderkid was a huge hit.

He played a key role in firing the Black Cats to the Championship play-offs, only to fall short at the hands of eventual winners Luton Town. Diallo managed 14 goals and four assists in 42 games across all competitions and his already-high stock has increased exponentially.

There have been plenty of rumours over what could be next but the general feeling has been that he’d be spending next season elsewhere. Now though, The Sun has said Diallo would be open to returning to Sunderland this summer, but only if Mowbray is still in charge of the side.

An unlikely return?

After performing so well in the Championship, a talent like Diallo would usually go on to bigger and better things. Of course, it remains to be seen what Manchester United have planned for him and the report adds that a Dutch move is an option.

However, having the winger back would be a massive boost for the Black Cats. The hope will be that they can go one better next season but replacing Diallo will be tough.

Despite his willingness to return, it still seems somewhat unlikely that his parent club send him back to the second-tier, but there’s no doubt that they’ll be keeping all options open as they weigh up the next step for Sunderland’s loan star.