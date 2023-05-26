West Ham keen on Watford man ahead of summer transfer window, report reveals

West Ham have taken an interest in Watford’s Ismaila Sarr ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Sarr, 25, looks set to leave Watford this summer ahead of his contract expiry at the club in 2024. The Senegalese international joined from Rennes in 2019 in a £30million move and he’s since earned plaudits, but after a disappointing season for Watford in the Championship, Sarr now looks set to move on.

He’s been linked with a number of teams across the course of the 2022/23 season, but reports in France are now claiming that West Ham have an interest in the attacker. Jeunes Footeux say that Watford will sell Sarr for around €20million this summer, with West Ham and German outfit Bayer Leverkusen keen – Sarr though is apparently not a priority for Leverkusen.

Watford ended the 2022/23 season in 11th place of the Championship table, finishing six points outside the play-off places.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Moving on…

Sarr has been with Watford for four years now. He’s brought quality to a side that’s often lacked it, scoring 10 goals and assisting seven more in 39 Championship outings this season. But after a disappointing campaign for the Hornets, Sarr now looks set to move on to bigger and better things.

Watford boss Valerien Ismael will be hoping that Sarr can be sold early so that he can potentially have some funds for new players. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done to this current Watford team, and selling Sarr might be the only way that Watford can have the resources to make the necessary changes.

And a move to West Ham would be an exciting outcome for Sarr, but whether the Hammers will cough up enough money remains to be seen.