Update emerges on Blackburn Rovers’ bid to agree new deal with 21-year-old ace

Blackburn Rovers remain in talks with Tyrhys Dolan as they look to tie him down to a new four-year deal, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers forward Dolan has been a first-team regular since arriving at Ewood Park in 2020. Upon arrival, many thought the youngster might be one for the future but he broke into the senior side straight away and impressively, he’s maintained his spot in the squad for the past three seasons.

He was tied down to fresh terms in February 2021 and as it stands, that deal runs out next summer. A 12-month extension option is included but Rovers have been talking with Dolan to extend his contract regardless.

Now, a new report from the Lancashire Telegraph has provided an update on the matter.

They report that talks are still ongoing over what they hope will be a four-year extension for Dolan. Blackburn see him as a key part of the squad moving forward and while the attacker will want that reflected in his deal, the expectation is that talks will come to a positive end.

A key role to play…

At just 21, Dolan already has 124 Rovers appearances to his name. In that time, he’s managed 14 goals and 13 assists, playing across the frontline and as an attacking midfielder along the way.

The ability to play in a range of attacking roles is one that makes him a valuable asset and with such experience at his age, it will be hoped that the Manchester-born talent can go on to reach new heights in a Blackburn Rovers shirt.

It remains to be seen how the contract discussions pan out but it certainly seems that Dolan has a prevalent role to play at Ewood Park in the short and long-term.