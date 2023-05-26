QPR and Derby County among sides keen on departing Charlton Athletic man, report claims

Championship duo Cardiff City and QPR, and League One side Derby County are keen on Sean Clare, claims Football League World.

Clare, 26, has recently been released by Charlton Athletic. The Englishman is formerly of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Hearts, Oxford United, and Burton Albion, but he’s spent the last two seasons with Charlton Athletic in League One where he’s made 76 league appearances.

But the right-back was a surprise inclusion in the club’s released list earlier this month. Now, Football League World are claiming that ‘there is plenty of interest’ in Clare ahead of the summer transfer window, with teams in the Championship and League One keen.

Their report says that Cardiff City and QPR are both keen, despite the Bluebirds being managerless right now, as well as Derby County who missed out on a play-off spot in League One on the final day of the season.

A good option…

Clare is a very experienced player in the Football League and he’s just coming off the back of two very decent seasons with Charlton Athletic where he played a lot of football.

He’s also very versatile, capable of playing across the midfield and the back-line. So he’s undoubtedly going to have suitor in this summer’s transfer window and the race for his signature looks to be heating up already.

If a Championship move presents itself then Clare would no doubt be keen, and at Cardiff and QPR where the squads are fairly small, Clare could get a lot of game time next season.

Derby County remain an attractive option though – they’ll be one of the early favourites for promotion next season if they can have a good summer.

It looks like an exciting move lies ahead for Clare.