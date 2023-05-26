Peterborough United interested in Carlisle United standout, report claims

Peterborough United are keen on Carlisle United’s midfield star Owen Moxon, as per a report from The Real EFL.

Peterborough United are preparing for another season of League One after missing out on promotion in shock circumstances. it means a busy summer is likely on the horizon with a whole load of star players sure to draw interest from elsewhere.

Darren Ferguson will be staying onboard and he could have a rebuild ahead of him, so a number of targets will likely be on the radar already.

Now, The Real EFL has claimed that one of the players of interest to the Posh is Carlisle United standout Moxon.

Since returning to his hometown club after time playing in Scotland, Moxon has become arguably League Two’s best central midfielder. The 25-year-old has managed six goals and 17 assists in 53 games across all competitions this season, helping fire Paul Simpson’s Cumbrians to a play-off final against Stockport County.

An ideal Jack Taylor replacement?

Of course, it remains to be seen how the situation pans out, but one player who looks destined for pastures new is Jack Taylor.

He’s been a star performer for Posh since signing and looks to have outgrown the club. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if he moves to the Championship this summer and finding a replacement for him won’t be easy. Moxon could certainly fill that gap but you can’t see it being an easy deal to strike.

Such a strong season with Carlisle United means he probably won’t go on the cheap. And, if the club win promotion, it will only be harder to tempt the club into selling and Moxon into leaving his hometown club.

While Moxon could be an ideal signing, it feels as though there’s a fair amount that needs to fall into place for a deal to happen.