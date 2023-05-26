Opinion: Plymouth Argyle should consider permanent move for ex-loan man as free agency beckons

Plymouth Argyle are heading for the Championship and it seems that one area in need of bolstering is centre-back.

The Pilgrims’ backline was key to their success but with Nigel Lonwijk heading back to parent club Wolves, another option will be needed. That’s even if Dan Scarr and James Wilson sign new contracts too.

And, despite promotion, Argyle will need to be shrewd where possible. Free transfer additions could be key to a successful transfer window and to bolster their options at the back, Plymouth should consider turning to a familiar face in the form of Romoney Crichlow.

Capable of the step up?

Crichlow has played at Championship level before, making four second-tier appearances during his time with Huddersfield Town. However, he’s leaving the Terriers this summer when his contract expires and that is likely to pique the interests of a whole host of EFL clubs.

He previously made a great impression on loan at Swindon Town and while his half-season stay at Home Park was pretty forgettable, Crichlow has developed well since. The 23-year-old put in a string of strong displays while with Bradford City over the 2022/23 campaign and certainly looked above the League Two level he was playing at.

Jumping up to a regular first-team role in the Championship would be a big one to make but even if he’s not a nailed-on starter, he could be a valuable signing for Plymouth Argyle. Crichlow possesses great mobility and strong abilities on the ball and as a left-footed defender, he’s bound to be sought-after this summer.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

He could initially come in as cover for someone like Scarr providing he signs a new deal but ultimately, he has the ability to become a long-term heir to that starting spot or to break into the backline alongside him.

The Luton-born defender has come on leaps and bounds since his temporary spell with Argyle and while it could be a risk having him jump up to a regular Championship role, a free transfer swoop is certainly one worth considering this summer.