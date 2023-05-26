Latest Charlton Athletic news: Championship man linked, Holden’s transfer ‘conversations’ + more

Charlton Athletic’s summer preparations look to be getting underway, as Dean Holden vies to make his Addicks side into promotion contenders in League One.

Charlton Athletic finished the 2022/23 season in a strong vein of form. They eventually finished in 10th place of the table, taking some momentum into the summer transfer window which looks set to eb another busy one at The Valley.

And Holden has already hinted that he might have a few new signings ready to unveil when the window officially opens up next month.

Speaking to South London Press this week, he said:

“We can’t announce any signings until the window opens. We’re now two-and-a-half weeks since the Cheltenham game and I’ve not had a day off yet.

“It’s been meeting players and getting out to clubs and places (to watch how a number of Premier League teams prepare for matches).

“I’ve had some really exciting conversations. I’ve had three players at the training ground over the last fortnight and they’ve been really impressed with the facilities. I’ve had fantastic conversations with the players about how we want to play next season and what are ambitions for the club are.”

And one man who could potentially be joining Charlton this summer is Blackburn Rovers’ Tayo Edun. A report from Lancs Live yesterday revealed that Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City are both keeping tabs on the versatile defender ahead of the summer transfer window, with Edun currently out of favour at Ewood Park.

Elsewhere, journalist Darren Witcoop says that Charlton are among the sides keen on Gwion Edwards. The 30-year-old spent time on loan at Ross County in the 2022/23 season but he’s now set to leave Wigan ahead of his contract expiry at the club, and Charlton and Bristol Rovers are apparently keen.

Lastly, Charlton Athletic named Chris Lock as their new U21 Lead Coach this week.

The summer transfer window officially opens on June 14th and Charlton Athletic will have two-and-a-half months to do all their business before the window slams shut.