Darren Moore has his say on Michael Duff ahead of Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley play-off final

Sheffield Wednesday take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the League One play-off final on Monday.

It’s set to be a momentous occasion at Wembley as these two South Yorkshire neighbours compete for a place in next season’s Championship roster.

Both have enjoyed strong seasons in League One with Wednesday finishing in 3rd place before overturning a four-goal deficit v Peterborough United in the play-off semi-finals, whilst Barnsley finished in 4th, beating a tough Bolton Wanderers side in the semi-finals.

And speaking ahead of Monday’s game, Owls boss Moore had his say on the man in the opposing dugout – Barnsley boss Michael Duff has enjoyed a strong first season in charge after leaving Cheltenham Town last summer.

Moore told the club:

“I’ve known Michael Duff a long time over the course of our careers. Am I surprised with the work he’s done? No. He understands the game and he’s very astute with how he sets his team up. He’s got wonderful leadership qualities and he’s clear with his views.”

Duff has earned promotion six times in his career – five times as a player with the likes of Cheltenham and Burnley, and once as a manager with the Robins in 2021. Moore is yet to earn promotion in his career.

Experience to come out on top?

Duff and Moore are certainly two top coaches who’ve both enjoyed strong showings in League One this season. Duff definitely takes more experience into this final though and that could count for a lot.

It’s set to be a very exciting game between two fast-paced sides. A win here would be a significant achievement for either manager; Duff especially as so few would’ve expected Barnsley to be in this position when Duff took charge last summer.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Monday.