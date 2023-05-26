Burnley and Rangers tracking Ligue 1 striker, report claims

Burnley and Rangers are both showing interest in ESTAC Troyes striker Ike Ugbo, a report from The Scottish Sun has said.

Burnley are heading for Premier League football but despite their success, new additions will be needed.

As Ashley Barnes heads for Norwich City, the feeling is that a new striker should be on the shopping list. There’s plenty of goals in the Clarets team but with Jay Rodriguez now 33 and Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi yet to prove how truly prolific they can be, another talisman looks to be a necessity.

A host of striker have been linked with the club and now, it has been claimed that ex-Chelsea man Ugbo is on the radar.

The Scottish Sun says Burnley are keen on the 24-year-old striker, who has also been tracked by Rangers.

Ugbo currently plays in France’s top-tier with ESTAC Troyes but they will be playing second-tier football next season after a pretty dismal season for the club.

Better options available for Burnley?

Ugbo has impressed at good levels before, enjoying prolific spells with Cercle Brugge and Roda JC. He made a decent start to life with Troyes too but this season has been a tough one. The striker has managed just two goals in 23 Ligue 1 games.

That goalscoring record doesn’t exactly fill you with hope as Burnley look to find a new star striker but at 24, Ugbo still has plenty of time to get back to his prolific best and maximise his potential. Vincent Kompany has shown a knack of getting the best out of players, so it could be that Ugbo finds his feet at Turf Moor after a tough season.

It remains to be seen just who ends up joining the Clarets though as they prepare for top-flight football.