Blackburn Rovers closing in on deal for player with 17 G/A in the 2022/23 season

Blackburn Rovers are ‘closing in on a deal’ for departing Plymouth Argyle man Niall Ennis, reports Lancs Live.

Ennis, 24, scored 12 goals and assisted five more for Plymouth Argyle in League One this season. He played a crucial role as the Green Army went on to secure the League One title, but the ex-Wolves man sees his contract with the south coast club expire next month.

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City were reported to be keen on the Englishman earlier this week, and now Lancs Live have revealed that it’s Rovers who are closing in on a deal for Ennis. Their report says that Ennis has completed the first half of his medical with the club, with the second half set to be completed ‘imminently’.

Ennis looks set to become Blackburn’s first signing of what fans will hope is a busy transfer window, after the club’s shortcomings in January arguably cost them a place in this season’s play-offs.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

A strong start…

After Blackburn’s poor showing in January, boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will want to see a better summer, and bringing in Ennis on a free transfer would be a very good start.

He’s enjoyed a very strong season in League One, playing and prevailing in a Plymouth side that doesn’t play too dissimilarity to Blackburn.

Ennis is still a young player too and he should get a lot of game time at Rovers next season with Ben Brereton Diaz set to leave at the end of next month, so it’s a good move for the player.

There’s still plenty more signings for Rovers to make if they’re to compete again next year, but this looks like a very strong start to their summer transfer plans.