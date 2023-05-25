Swansea City among Championship sides eyeing 50-year-old Spanish boss, trusted reporter says

Swansea City are among ‘several’ Championship sides monitoring out-of-work Spanish manager Oscar Garcia, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said.

Swansea City look as though they’ll be on the hunt for a new boss as Russell Martin moves ever closer to a Southampton switch.

It will present a tough task for the Swans replacing their highly-rated manager but candidates will hopefully be in mind as they look to avoid letting the loss of Martin impact their plans for the summer.

Now, it has been claimed that one man on their radar is Oscar Garcia.

Trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has said on Twitter that Swansea City are among those keen on the Spanish boss. Several Championship sides are also said to be monitoring Garcia, while there is also interest from French and Belgian sides.

Óscar García Junyent, ready for a new challenge. Former Barça player is being monitored by several Championship clubs, including Swansea City. 🔴🇪🇸 French & Belgium clubs also interested in the head coach, whose hallmarks are possession football & developing youngsters. pic.twitter.com/gORBkXETku — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2023

Garcia was most recently in charge of French side Stade Reims, where he lasted over a year before being sacked after a dismal start to the 2022/23 campaign.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Considering options…

It’s safe to say Garcia has a good amount of pedigree to his name. After managing Barcelona’s U19s, he’s spent spells in charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Brighton, Watford, RB Salzburg, Saint Ettiene, Olympiacos, Celta Vigo and Stade Reims.

He’s had varied fortunes across his career though. As Romano raises, he plays possession-based football and will look to bring through young players. That will appeal to Swansea but while the profile is a match, it could be that there are better options available.

As he’s out of work, Garcia could be appointed on the cheap. If he could succeed like he did with Tel Aviv and Salzburg, Garcia could prove a big hit in the Championship but it remains to be seen if the rumoured interest develops into anything more serious.