Stoke City emerge as frontrunners in Championship battle for Brighton prodigy

Stoke City are leading the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion talent Andy Moran on loan, according to Darren Witcoop.

Irish starlet Moran has caught the eye for the Seagulls’ U21s this season, earning himself a Premier League debut against Everton back in January as well as numerous matchday inclusions. His performances have drawn attention too, with Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City linked last month.

Now though, Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop has said that a frontrunner has emerged in the battle for his signature.

Speaking on Twitter, he states Stoke City are leading the race to sign Moran on loan. It is added that Swansea’s interest is still there but the impending exit of Russell Martin to Southampton has paved the way for the Potters to emerge as leaders.

Playing as a striker, attacking midfielder or winger, Moran managed 10 goals and six assists in 19 PL2 games in the 2022/23 season.

Ready for the senior stage?

Brighton’s ability to produce and develop young talents has been clear to see this season and with Moran becoming one of the latest to impress at youth level, it seems a matter of time before he makes the move into first-team football.

He’s shown a goalscoring and creative ability while playing in a range of attacking roles. That versatility could make him a valuable asset in senior football, so it’s no wonder there’s Championship interest in his services.

Stoke City could certainly do with some added potency in attack too. Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown both managed respectable returns of nine goals across all competitions but it will be hoped that a true talisman can emerge next season.