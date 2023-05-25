Opinion: QPR should consider giving 25-year-old free agent-to-be another Championship chance

QPR will be determined to bolster their ranks this summer in a bid to push back up the Championship table under Gareth Ainsworth’s management.

The R’s really need a fruitful transfer window to ensure they don’t find themselves in the same position next time around. It will be hoped that a glut of new recruits that fit Ainsworth’s style of play can help the club move back up the division but as is the case at Loftus Road, keeping costs down will be key.

It means free transfer moves are inevitable and while they’ll be determined to move away from the precarious position they have spent much of 2023 in, there could be some gambles worth taking in the free agent market.

Looking at QPR’s squad, one player they should consider is free agent-to-be Ryan Nyambe.

Deserving of another Championship chance…

Nyambe is heading for free agency this summer after it was confirmed that his Wigan Athletic contract would not be renewed.

The Latics’ decision comes amid a tough season for the Namibian in a struggling side. He played 33 times across all competitions, being deployed as a centre-back, right-back, left-back and right wing-back. He wasn’t able to reach the standards he previously showed at Blackburn Rovers and as he heads for free agency, it might not be a surprise if he drops into League One.

However, that’s where a side like QPR should consider taking a chance. Nyambe was previously an impressive part of Blackburn Rovers’ squad, playing 201 times for the club after coming through their youth ranks. He proved a solid defensive presence under Tony Mowbray’s management and looked like a player who could go onto bigger things after Ewood Park.

Ainsworth needs a right-back and he needs one that fits his side. Ethan Laird struggled with the defensive requirements during his loan and it remains to be seen if Osman Kakay has what it takes to become a reliable starter for the R’s. Nyambe could come in to bolster the options on the right and if he can get back to his best, his defensive abilities could make him a great fit for Ainsworth’s side.

It could be that offering Nyambe a trial stint before deciding on a move could be best, but if played in his natural role and given time a chance to impress, the 25-year-old could be a great right-back signing for QPR.