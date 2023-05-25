Opinion: Peterborough United should consider reunion swoop for 28-year-old as contract runs out

Peterborough United need to strengthen their ranks this summer after falling short in their fight for promotion in pretty embarrassing circumstances.

The Posh did so well to break into the play-off spots on the final day of the season, beating Barnsley away from home to finish 6th. They looked on course for a trip to Wembley for the play-off final after thumping Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 at London Road too, only to fall victim to one of the most dramatic nights of play-off football we’ve seen.

As a result, United will be playing League One football again next season and strengthening key positions is a must. Both full-back roles look as though they’ll need bolstering and at left-back, they should turn to a familiar face in the form of Callum Elder.

A former favourite…

Despite the fact Elder’s loan spell with Posh came almost eight years ago now, he’s a player still fondly remembered by supporters. He spent half a season at London Road back in 2015, playing 14 times before returning to parent club Leicester City in the winter.

Since then, he’s amassed bags of EFL experience but after four years on the books with Hull City, Elder will become a free agent this summer. That will surely pique the interests of a whole host of clubs and Peterborough United would be foolish not to at least consider a move.

Nathanael Ogbeta will be heading back to parent club Swansea City and while Dan Butler is out of contract, it could be time for a new option at left-back. Harrison Burrows can play there but he fares better in more advanced roles, leaving a vacant spot for Elder to fill.

Regardless of who the new manager is and what system they play, Elder could fit in. He plays as both a left-back and left wing-back and a player of his experience and pedigree would be of great value to any promotion-chasing League One side.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if lower level Championship or top League One sides are keen on the Australian but given Posh’s need for a new left-back, Elder has to be on the list of potential targets.