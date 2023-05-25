Matija Sarkic latest: Wolves developments could be putting potential Stoke City move on hold

Stoke City signed Matija Sarkic on loan from Wolves during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old went on to feature a total of eight times in the Championship for the Potters as injury hampered his time on loan.

But it’s since been revealed that Wolves could let Sarkic leave this summer and that Stoke City are keen on a reunion. Reports last week claimed that the Potters were in advanced talks to sign the Montenegro goalkeeper, but what’s the latest on that front?

The latest on Sarkic to Stoke City…

Soon after it was claimed that Sarkic was in talks to join Stoke City on a permanent deal, Express & Star revealed that those claims were in fact wide of the mark, and that the Potters were yet to make any contact with Wolves regarding a sale of Sarkic.

But their report did reiterate the fact that Sarkic could be sold this summer if Wolves receive a suitable offer.

Since then however, it’s been reported that Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has admirers ahead of the summer transfer window and so that could cast a lot of doubt over Sarkic’s potential summer move.

Sarkic is well down in the pecking order at Wolves as things stand, with Dan Bentley and Sa ahead of him. But if Sa is sold this summer then Sarkic could be kept around as back-up for the 2023/23 season.

What’s more is that there’s doubts emerging over the future of manager Julen Lopetegui. It’s being reported that the Wolves boss could leave this summer over frustrations at a lack of investment from above, and so it seems like Wolves have bigger items on their agenda right now than the possible sale of Sarkic.

Don’t expect Stoke City to sit around and wait for too long though; Alex Neil has a lot of work to do this summer and signing a new goalkeeper seems like one of many things on his to do list.