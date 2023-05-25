League One club interested in out of contract Crystal Palace striker, report reveals

Cheltenham Town are interested in Crystal Palace striker Rob Street, as per a report from Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town will be looking to bolster their ranks this summer after concluding another season of League One football. While new recruits will be a must, the Robins also look set for the tough task of finding a new talisman.

It seems that star striker Alfie May will be heading elsewhere and with Charlie Brown and Christian Norton being released, Aidan Keena and Will Goodwin will be the only senior strikers on the books at the club.

It means a striker addition or two is a must for this summer and now, Gloucestershire Live has claimed one on their radar is Rob Street.

The 21-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan in League One with Shrewsbury Town and as it stands, his contract with parent club Crystal Palace is up next month. Cheltenham are said to be among those interested, though it remains to be seen if that develops into anything more serious.

One to watch?

Street has been prolific at youth level for Crystal Palace before and while his goal record in first-team football isn’t anything to shout about, he could be one to watch next season.

The towering striker played 43 times in a valuable season with Shrewsbury Town and while he only managed four goals and an assist, he proved a popular figure among supporters. Street developed well as the season progressed, growing into games more and more and getting a hang of how to use his size to his advantage against more physical League One defenders.

As a free agent, he’d be a low-risk signing for Town but given his potential, he could go on to reap the rewards in the years to come. It remains to be seen if rival interest emerges though as his deal expires, with many clubs to be in the market for shrewd signings.