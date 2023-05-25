Latest Middlesbrough news: PL interest in Boro youngster, free agent linked + more

Middlesbrough are gearing up for another Championship season after their play-off exit at the hands of Coventry City.

Coventry City take on Luton Town in the Championship play-off final this weekend. One will step up into the Premier League and one will remain in the Championship with Boro next season, with the 2023/24 Championship roster starting to look very competitive.

But for Michael Carrick’s side, there’ll be work to be done this summer. Reports have backed the club to sell some of their star players in a bid to fund some summer signings and striker Chuba Akpom is being tipped as the likeliest to leave.

He has a number of Premier League suitors but recent reports seem to have added Brentford to the list of teams monitoring his situation, with Boro wanting close to £20million for his services as he enters the final year of his contract.

Another name who could potentially be moving on this summer is midfielder Hayden Hackney. He enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign in the Championship but a recent report from 90min claimed that all of Arsenal, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and Liverpool have watched him in action in recent weeks.

And youngster Kamil Conteh could be on the move this summer too – Mirror (live blog: 24/05 18:30) say that Barnsley and Colchester United are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

Lastly, Boro have been linked with a potential summer signing in Ethan Galbraith. The Manchester United man is leaving Old Trafford as a free agent this summer, following an impressive loan spell with Salford City in League Two – Middlesbrough are alongside the likes of Newcastle United, Sunderland, and Stoke City in this particular transfer battle.