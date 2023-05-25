Latest Burnley news: Clarets want PL man, European defender eyed + more

Burnley continue to be involved in transfer headlines ahead of their return to the Premier League, with the summer ahead looking set to be a busy one for the Clarets.

And one name said to be on Burnley and Vincent Kompany’s radar is Arsenal man Sambi Lokonga. The central midfielder emerged on Burnley’s radar last week, and this week it’s been reported by Football Insider that the Clarets are in talks with Arsenal over a potential loan-to-buy deal for the ex-Anderlecht man.

Elsewhere, reports in Turkey this week have linked Burnley with Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson. The Danish international is also wanted by Brighton ahead of the summer transfer window and he’s said to have a €25million release clause, although it’s been suggested that Gala could settle for somewhere around €20million for the 24-year-old.

But it’s not all potential arrivals at Turf Moor – long-standing Burnley veteran Matt Lowton has left the club after eight years. The 33-year-old spent time on loan at Huddersfield Town in the second half of last season but he’s now set to become a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

Lowton had this to say on his time at the club:

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time here. I’m glad we’ve had so much success and that we’ve brought the fans down to Turf Moor every week in their numbers.

“If you’re from Burnley – you’re a massive Burnley fan. It means so much to the town and with the culture here I grasped that straight away.

“The fans have been great with me and my family over the years and I was happy to repay them. Hopefully I did on the pitch by giving them 100%.”

Lastly, the early title and relegation odds for next season’s Premier League campaign have been revealed, and it seems like Burnley are one of the early favourites for the drop – they, along with Sheffield United and Bournemouth have been given a 999/1 chance of lifting the Premier League title next season, as per Burnley Express.