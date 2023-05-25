Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle keen on Notts County star, report claims

Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Wrexham are all keen on Notts County talisman Macaulay Langstaff, Football League World has claimed.

Langstaff’s exploits over the 2022/23 campaign have been well-documented. He’s been one of the most prolific strikers in the country since joining Notts County, netting 41 goals in 47 games this season to fire the Magpies back to the EFL.

Unsurprisingly, that form has seen him draw interest before though County should be hoping to hold onto his services after winning promotion via the National League play-offs.

Now though, it has been claimed by Football League World that Langstaff is drawing high-profile interest from Championship new boys Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

The Tractor Boys and the Pilgrims won automatic promotion from League One and are keen on taking the striker with them to the second-tier. Notts County’s promotion rivals Wrexham are also claimed to be interested, leaving Notts County with a fight to hold onto their talisman.

Heading for bigger things?

Despite the fact Wrexham have the financial power behind them, it would be a real surprise if Langstaff headed there. The two clubs were in direct competition this season and may well be again next season, so it would be a bizarre move to sell him to a rival.

As for Ipswich and Plymouth’s claimed interest though, a big step up the EFL ladder could appeal to Langstaff after working his way through non-league football.

Both are ambitious clubs in their own right and the appeal of joining the newly-promoted sides would be clear to see. County will be determined to hold onto Langstaff though and given that he still has two years left on his deal, anyone who wants to sign him might have to part ways with a decent fee.