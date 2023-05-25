Hull City set sights on ambitious swoop for Uruguayan striker

Hull City are eyeing up a move for Trabzonspor striker Maxi Gomez, as per a report from Turkish outlet Sporun Dibi.

Hull City’s links to the Turkish game have seen them sign a whole load of players from the country since Acun Ilicali’s takeover. Super Lig exports have come over to Humberside with varying success levels and it seems inevitable that more come over in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Now, the Tigers have been linked with perhaps the most ambitious move of the lot. Reports have claimed the club have set their sights on a deal for 31-time Uruguay international Maxi Gomez.

The 26-year-old joined Trabzonspor from Valencia last summer and managed seven goals and six assists in 34 games during his maiden season.

His pedigree is what really catches the eye though. After a prolific breakthrough in his native with Defensor SC, Gomez managed 31 goals and 10 assists in 75 games for Celta Vigo, moving for €14m while Santi Mina moved in the opposite direction. Gomez’s deal with Valencia even included a €140m release clause, which goes to show just how highly he was rated.

Could a deal be done?

Given that Gomez has starred at a level as high as La Liga in recent years, it would be a real statement signing to bring him to the Championship. He experienced a drop off with Valencia but still managed 22 goals and 11 assists in 109 games, a respectable return.

He’s been a regular for Trabzonspor despite not quite recapturing the form that saw him catch the eye before but to have a striker of his pedigree at his age would make for an eye-catching deal.

Hull owner Ilicali’s links with the Turkish game have helped the club pull off impressive deals before but a move for Gomez would be a real mark of their ambitions ahead of the 2023/24 season.