Holden shares exciting Charlton Athletic transfer update as summer window draws closer

Charlton Athletic look to be heading into a busy summer transfer window.

Dean Holden looks set to bring an air of change to Charlton Athletic this summer. The Addicks boss wasted no time in clearing the decks with the announcement of Charlton’s retained list earlier this month, which saw names like Ryan Inniss, Sean Clare, and Albie Morgan depart, potentially making the way for new players to arrive.

The summer transfer window will officially open for business on June 14th. After that, clubs have two-and-a-half months to do all of their business before the window slams shut on September 1st. It’s set to be another frantic window for teams in the Football League and it doesn’t appear to be any different Charlton.

Speaking to South London Press, Holden had this to say on his side’s upcoming summer transfer window:

“We can’t announce any signings until the window opens. We’re now two-and-a-half weeks since the Cheltenham game and I’ve not had a day off yet.

“It’s been meeting players and getting out to clubs and places (to watch how a number of Premier League teams prepare for matches).

“I’ve had some really exciting conversations. I’ve had three players at the training ground over the last fortnight and they’ve been really impressed with the facilities. I’ve had fantastic conversations with the players about how we want to play next season and what are ambitions for the club are.”

Wheels in motion…

So it seems like Holden and Charlton Athletic definitely have some names on their transfer radar, and when the transfer window opens up we could well see some early announcements from the Addicks.

They performed well in the second half of last season and with a few new players here and there, Charlton and Holden could really prevail in League One next time round.

But the transfer market is becoming increasingly more competitive every season. Teams need to act fast to get the best deals on the best players, but given Holden’s comments above, it seems like the Addicks are doing just that.

Many might be quietly harbouring hopes of a potential promotion push at The Valley next season.