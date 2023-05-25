Hayden Hackney wanted: Potential price tag and Middlesbrough’s stance as PL clubs take interest in youngster

Hayden Hackney made 36 Championship appearances for Middlesbrough in the 2022/23 season, playing a key role in their eventual play-off finish.

Hackney was playing on loan at Scunthorpe United in League Two last season. But he stepped up to the Championship for the season just gone and he’s not looked out of place.

The 20-year-old made 36 league appearances across the season, scoring three, assisting four, and cementing his place in Michael Carrick’s starting XI.

Inevitably, his fine form has led to reports that he’s wanted by Premier League teams – 90min recently claimed that all of Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City have taken an interest in Hackney ahead of the summer transfer window, and here we break down a potential sale…

Potential price tag…

No official price tag has been mentioned, but a good place to start would be Boro’s sale of Djed Spence to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Spurs paid an initial fee of £12.5million for Spence but that number had the potential to rise to £20million. Spence was 21 at the time of his sale – a year older than Hackney – and he’d just come off the back of his own standout season in the Championship on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Spence had a bit more Championship experience than Hackney at the time of his sale and wing-backs are always in demand. So for Hackney, a central midfielder at 20 years old and with one season of Championship football under his belt, an initial fee of say, £10million, sounds about right.

Middlesbrough’s stance…

Middlesbrough will of course be reluctant to sell Hackney. He’s only just come onto the scene and given another season or two, his transfer value could really skyrocket.

But 90min say that, after crashing out of the play-offs, ‘a large offer’ could see Hackney sold in this summer’s transfer window. Also, a recent report from TEAMtalk revealed that Middlesbrough are preparing to offload some of their more valuable players this summer in a bid to give Carrick some funds.

Chuba Akpom remains the most likely departure and depending on how much Boro can claim for him, they might not need to sell Hackney, but it certainly seems like Hackney could be sold for the right amount.