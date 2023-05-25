Ex-Ipswich Town and Watford man announces retirement aged 36

Ipswich Town and Watford’s former striker Tamas Priskin has announced his retirement at the age of 36.

Hungarian striker Priskin is a name many EFL fans will be familiar with after his time on these shores.

He’s been spending the recent years of his career back in his native through. He’s currently on the books with ETO FC Gyor, where he started his playing career way back in 2003. Now though, after a final outing against Aqvital FC Csakvar in Hungary’s second-tier last weekend, Priskin has decided to call it time on his lengthy playing career.

Speaking on Instagram, the 36-year-old declared that he will be hanging up the boots as his contract comes to an end.

He moved to thank all those who made his career and farewell game a special one as he looks forward to new challenges following the end of his playing days.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Priskin’s time in the EFL…

The powerful striker first appeared on these shores way back in 2006, signing for then-Premier League side Watford from ETO FC Gyor. He managed 19 goals and 10 assists in 83 outings for the Hornets, spending a short time on loan with Preston North End before moving to Ipswich Town in the summer of 2009.

Priskin would spend two-and-a-half years at Portman Road, netting nine times and providing five assists in 60 games. He spent much of his time out on loan, enduring spells with QPR, Swansea City and Derby County. The most notable moment of his time on these shores came in an Ipswich shirt though, netting the winner in Town’s stunning League Cup win over Arsenal in 2011.

After leaving Ipswich in winter 2012, Priskin spent spells in Russia, Israel and Slovakia before rounding out his career with a return to his first club.