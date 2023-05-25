Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers fringe man

Blackburn Rovers man Tayo Edun is of interest to both Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City, as per a report from Lancs Live.

Blackburn Rovers signed versatile midfielder Sun from Lincoln City in the summer of 2021, bringing him in to bolster their options in the middle and on the left-hand side.

He found regular game time in the first half of his maiden campaign at Ewood Park but since then, chances have been few and far between. The 25-year-old made just eight Championship appearances over the 2022/23 campaign, the last of which came against Cardiff City on New Years’ Day.

Now, with the summer window moving closer and closer, it is claimed Edun is drawing interest from elsewhere.

Lancs Live states that previous admirers Charlton Athletic are keeping tabs on his situation, as are the earlier mentioned Cardiff. An unnamed Portuguese club also hold an interest with a summer exit looking feasible given his standing in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s squad.

Best for all?

Given just how little Edun has played under Tomasson, it looks as though a summer move will suit all. The former Fulham talent proved a hit in his time in League One and looked like a player capable of making the step up to the Championship. His ability to play as a central or defensive midfielder as well as at left-back or left wing-back will make him a valuable asset for another club too.

It remains to be seen just who he heads to though. A move to Cardiff City would give him another shot at finding game time in the second-tier but Charlton Athletic could be more guaranteed game time.

Of course, the unnamed option in Portugal could be an intriguing one, but it awaits to be seen just who is interested.