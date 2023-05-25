Cardiff City eye 24-goal/assist prodigy – Luton Town, Ipswich Town already said keen

Cardiff City ‘have had eyes on’ young Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, as per a report from Wales Online.

20-year-old forward Rak-Sakyi was a huge hit over the 2022/23 campaign, starring with Charlton Athletic in his first season of senior action. He managed 15 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances for the Addicks, thoroughly impressing on the right-hand side.

His performances have seen him draw interest ahead of the summer too. Luton Town and Ipswich Town have both been linked but previous reports have said parent club Crystal Palace will take time to assess Rak-Sakyi before deciding on what will come next for the winger.

Now, it has been said by Wales Online that Rak-Sakyi has another potential admirer in Cardiff City.

They say that the Bluebirds ‘have had eyes on’ the London-born prodigy as they look to add some goals to their attacking ranks. This is regardless of the fact the club are currently without a manager too after it was confirmed Sabri Lamouchi would not be extending his contract.

The next step for Rak-Sakyi…

It awaits to be seen just what Palace have planned for Rak-Sakyi but after such a strong showing in League One, it seems that a step up of some sort is inevitable. Whether that is with a Championship loan or a senior role at Selhurst Park though, time will tell.

The priority has to be sending him to a club where he fits the system and somewhere he’ll get regular game time. Cardiff utilised loan players widely over the 2022/23 campaign but given Rak-Sakyi’s talents, it could be better than he heads to a more upwardly-mobile side.

Luton and Ipswich will present strong competition if they firm up their interest in the coming months but there’s no doubt that Rak-Sakyi would be an impressive addition for the Bluebirds.