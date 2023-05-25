Burnley facing growing competition for 24-goal star as AC Milan discuss €10m deal

Burnley are facing growing competition from AC Milan for FC Metz’s Georges Mikautadze, as revealed by Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness).

Burnley are gearing up for a return to Premier League football and despite the success of their squad, Vincent Kompany and co won’t be looking to rest on their laurels. The Clarets will be hoping to add some top-flight-ready players to their ranks and one area that will need bolstering is striker.

Numerous players have been linked with the club already and one rumoured to be on their radar is Georgian star Mikautadze.

The 22-year-old has been a standout performer for Ligue 2 side Metz in France, netting 24 goals and providing nine assists in 38 games across all competitions. He’s starred since returning from two prolific loan spells with Belgian side RFC Seraing and after continuing his goalscoring ways, he’s got some high-profile interest.

Foot Mercato reports that Burnley and Kompany are admirers, but it could be tough to secure his signature. Italian giants AC Milan are ‘making good progress’ on a possible €10m deal, with Paolo Maldini meeting Mikautadze on several occasions.

Milan could even loan Mikautadze back to Metz if they win promotion to Ligue 1.

Ready for a step up…

After proving his talents in Belgium and France, it seems a new challenge is inevitable for Mikautadze. It remains to be seen just where that next chapter is though, with Burnley, AC Milan and a temporary stay at Metz all seemingly possibilities.

Burnley could do with signing a striker who can come in and score goals straight away. Lyle Foster hasn’t really caught alight since signing and while Michael Obafemi could be a nuisance, it remains to be seen if he can be prolific at the very top. Jay Rodriguez has scored Premier League goals before but he’s now 33, so a new talisman is needed.

It will be interesting to see if Mikautadze could be that new hotshot, but AC Milan certainly seem keen to bring him in too.