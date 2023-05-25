Blackburn Rovers handed huge potential boost after recent Fabrizio Romano update

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer, and Blackburn Rovers boss and former Feyenoord striker Jon Dahl Tomasson has been tipped to replace him.

Tomasson only took charge at Blackburn Rovers last summer. But he steered Rovers to an impressive 7th place finish in his maiden season in charge, missing out on a place in the play-offs only on goal difference.

Since, Tomasson has been linked with the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City, with Feyenoord having been closely linked too with recent reports in the Netherlands claiming that Feyenoord had made an enquiry to Blackburn regarding Tomasson’s availability, and that the Dane is actually in the country.

Feyenoord were said to be eyeing up Tomasson as a potential replacement for Slot, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed on Twitter this morning that Slot will sign a new deal with the Dutch club, and that he won’t be heading to Tottenham this summer.

Arne Slot will sign a new contract at Feyenoord very soon. The agreement has been reached during yesterday’s meeting and it will be sealed soon. 🚨⚪️ #Feyenoord #THFC Slot decision won’t change. He’s set to stay and won’t join Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/SM8M9oNT9m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2023

Tomasson’s Rovers future…

Slot staying at Feyenoord doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Tomasson stays at Ewood Park going into next season, but it’s certainly a big boost for Blackburn.

There’s still the likes of Leicester City and Leeds United to be wary of, especially with both potentially dropping down to the Championship and undergoing managerial changes in the summer.

But for now it seems like Tomasson’s future is a bit more secure, and he and the Rovers officials can really start to press on with their summer preparations ahead of what will be another tough 2023/24 Championship campaign.

There’s plenty of work to be done if Rovers are to finish inside the top six next time round.