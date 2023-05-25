Barnsley among sides keen on Middlesbrough man ahead of potential summer exit

Middlesbrough midfielder Kamil Conteh is attracting attention from Barnsley and Colchester United, according to The Mirror (live blog: 24/05 18:30).

Middlesbrough signed Conteh from fellow Championship side Watford last summer and has gone on to be a regular in the development squad ever since.

A central-midfielder by trade, the 20-year-old can also play wide on the right and has even covered at right-back. His versatility is certainly a strength in helping him get regular minutes for both the academy at Middlesbrough, but also during his first loan spell away from the Riverside at National League side Gateshead.

His strong performances at Gateshead on the right wing and for the Sierra Leone national team have seen him generate interest from clubs in the EFL. According to The Mirror, both League One side Barnsley and League Two’s Colchester United are ‘keeping tabs’ on the youngster ahead of a potential summer swoop.

A loan may be good for all parties…

It is not known what Boro’s position is on allowing Conteh to depart, and whether they would cash in or whether they see a future for the player and opt for a loan move. It will be difficult for Conteh to break into the first-team fold given the players ahead of him and so a loan away could be the best option at this point in his career.

He is a player with bags of potential and a lot of versatility and so is deserving of a chance of playing senior football in the EFL. Given Boro are likely to opt for more experience in midfield, Colchester United or Barnsley could be the beneficiaries if given the licence to leave on loan.

However, the flip side to that is that if he stays and fights for his place he will have the guidance of veteran club captain Jonny Howson, Dan Barlaser, and fellow 20-year-old academy graduate Hayden Hackney to learn from in midfield and so head coach Michael Carrick will of course assess all options before making any decision on Conteh.