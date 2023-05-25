Attacking additions, defensive replacements – Is this Birmingham City’s ideal starting XI for next season?

Birmingham City have relied heavily on loans in the past few transfer windows, and this season in particular saw a number of loanees become key players for Blues.

The likes of Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson, Krystian Bielik, and Hannibal Mejbri are all returning to their parent clubs – all leaving gaps in John Eustace’s starting XI going into the next season.

Adding to that is the release of the club’s retained list which sees Harlee Dean, Troy Deeney, and Maxime Colin depart among others, though there’s still hope that some of them are given new deals at the club.

With that in mind, here’s what Blues ideal starting XI might look like next season…

There’s gaps to fill across the pitch for Eustace. Expect the loan and free market to come in useful once again, but there’s also hope that Blues could spend a bit of money after seeing Tom Wagner recently acquire a large stake in the club.

Sanderson and Player of the Season Trusty will certainly need replacing in defence, especially given the departures of Dean and Colin. Manny Longelo endured a difficult first season at the club but he remains a player with potential and he could yet have a big role to play next season.

Elsewhere, Eustace can welcome back Gary Gardner at some point this summer after the midfielder missed the last three months of action with a persistent groin injury, and he alongside youngster Alfie Chang could be a midfield partnership we see often next season.

Then moving into attack, Deeney’s departure will certainly leave a void. Lukas Jutkiewicz played an important role last season and he could play as the no.9 with Scott Hogan playing as no.10, but it seems like that Eustace will target attacking signings this summer to counteract the loss of players like Deeney, Mejbri, and Jobe Bellingham who looks set for Sunderland.

So Birmingham City really have a lot of work to do this summer. They performed relatively well last time round but now that the season has ended and players have seen their loan spells come to an end, Blues all of a sudden have a very slim and inexperienced squad, and without some quality signings this summer they could really struggle next time round.