Aston Villa and Newcastle United among teams keen on Swansea City talent

Premier League duo Aston Villa and Newcastle United are ‘among the clubs keeping tabs’ on Swansea City’s Azeem Abdulai, reports Daily Mail.

Abdulai, 20, spent seven years as a youth player at Celtic. Born in Glasgow, he was released by his hometown team in 2019 at age 16 before spending time in the youth academy at Leicester City. Swansea City snapped him up in 2021 and he made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

The Scotland U21 midfielder is yet to make his league debut for Swansea City, but despite this, an emerging report from Daily Mail says that he’s attracting suitors from across Europe. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly keen as well as German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Abdulai is under contract at Swansea City until 2025, although the Swans hold an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Abdulai to leave Swansea City?

Many might only be hearing about Abdulai now. This emerging interesting suggests that he’s a very exciting player, but he wasn’t given a chance in the Swansea City first-team last season.

For an exciting 20-year-old player, Abdulai still lacks first-team experience, but he’s clearly a player with potential given the fact that Newcastle and Aston Villa are keen.

Swansea City have a managerial change to deal with right now. Abdulai’s future won’t be at the forefront of their mind and given the fact that he’s under contract for a couple more years at least, they might have no interest in selling him this summer.

But if a decent offer comes in then it might be difficult to turn down – Swansea look as though they might have to offload some players in order to bring some in this summer, and Abdulai could well be one of them.