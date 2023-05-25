5 out-of-work managers available to Swansea City as Martin closes in on Southampton move

Swansea City boss Russell Martin looks to be closing in on his move to Southampton, with the Swans set to go in search of their third manager in four years.

Swansea City enjoyed a strong finish to the 2022/23 Championship campaign. They finished in 10th after a turbulent season overall, but now after two seasons at the club, Martin looks set to leave for Southampton, and it’s going to leave Swansea with a lot of work to do this summer.

Not only does Martin look set to leave, so to do names like Joel Piroe, and so the summer ahead for Swansea could be a very testing one.

But a new boss will be at the forefront of their minds right now and here we look at five out-of-work managers available to the Swans…

Leam Richardson

Richardson was let go by Wigan Athletic earlier in the season. He did well to get them out of League One and was perhaps sacked too early last season. But he’s a manager who likes to play an attacking brand of football and he’s proved that he can work on a tight budget too.

Slaven Bilic

A very safe pair of hands. Bilic had Watford in and around the top six throughout much of this season, and when he was replaced by Chris Wilder, the Hornets dropped well out of contention. He’s an experienced manager at Championship level and he could be a shrewd bet for the Swans.

Chris Wilder

Despite his poor Watford showing, and his Middlesbrough tenure that turned sour, Wilder remains a very experienced and respected manager at Championship level. But if the Swans want him then they’ll have to act fast – he’s being heavily linked with the Reading vacancy.

Nathan Jones

The former Luton Town and Southampton boss has already been linked with the Swansea City job. And it’s an appointment that makes sense given his credibility at Championship level, but this potential move looks to have a few moving parts – current Luton Town chief operating officer Paul Watson is wanted by Swansea City but remains at Luton, though reports say that he’d be keen on a reunion with Jones, potentially at Swansea.

Brendan Rodgers

A Swansea City legend. Rodgers was Swansea City boss between 2010 and 2012, famously guiding the Swans to promotion to the Premier League in 2011 and doing so playing his iconic brand of tiki-taka football. He’s on the market after being let go by Leicester City earlier in the year – it’d be an ambitious move to bring him back to Swansea given his likely high wage demands, but it would be a huge move nonetheless.