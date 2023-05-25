34-year-old leaves Championship club amid Norwich City rumours

Huddersfield Town confirmed the departure of coach Narcis Pelach this afternoon, amid reports linking him with a move to Norwich City.

Pelach, 34, initially joined Huddersfield Town as part of Carlos Corberan’s backroom team upon the Spaniard’s appointment in the summer of 2020.

Pelach has previously had managerial roles in the lower leagues of Spain and was the assistant at Girona before he linked up with Corberan at Huddersfield Town. After Corberan’s departure at the end of last season, Pelach stayed and remained assistant coach under Dann Schofield, Mark Fotheringham, and then Neil Warnock as the Terriers clawed their way to safety.

But recent reports revealed that Pelach was set to swap Huddersfield Town for Championship rivals Norwich City, to become a part of David Wagner’s backroom staff at Carrow Road – the same report from The Athletic also revealed that Pelach interviewed for the Blackpool job before Neil Critchley returned to the club.

And this afternoon, Huddersfield Town officially announced the departure of Pelach, seemingly clearing the way for him to join Norwich City.

Norwich City rebuild…

The 2022/23 season was a tough watch for Norwich City fans. The club seems to be losing its direction and this summer will see the likes of Teemu Pukki depart, with Max Aarons another who looks set to move on as well.

Wagner has a rebuilding job on his hands and that rebuilding doesn’t just extend to the playing squad. Pelach’s seemingly imminent move to Carrow Road suggests that Wagner wants wholesale changes at the club and it’ll certainly mark the start of a long road to recovery for the Canaries, who finished in 13th place of the table and seven points outside the top six.

Now though, player signings are needed.