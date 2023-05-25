3 strikers Millwall should eye up this summer instead of Nottingham Forest man

Millwall are among the sides to have been linked with out of contract Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor.

Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United were also said to be keen on the veteran forward as he prepares to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Lions could certainly do with some added firepower up top to provide cover and competition for talisman Tom Bradshaw, but it could be argued that there are better options than Taylor. With that said, here are three alternatives Millwall should have in mind…

Alfie May – Cheltenham Town

Alfie May looks set to head for pastures new after another starring season with the Robins and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Championship football awaits him. He netted 22 goals in 46 games across all competitions for Cheltenham Town and though he still has a year left on his contract, he probably wouldn’t break the bank.

At 29, the time has come for him to step up and he could provide great competition for Bradshaw up top.

Sory Kaba – FC Midtjylland

After joining Cardiff City on loan in January, Kaba has been a huge hit. He played an influential role in keeping the Bluebirds in the league with his physicality and hunger making him a serious handful for defenders.

The towering striker managed eight goals in 17 appearances and would provide something different to the current striker options at The Den.

Phillip Tietz – Darmstadt 98

Millwall have shown a willingness to recruit from the continent with moves for Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer and if they’re interested in doing the same this summer, German striker Tietz may well catch the eye.

The 25-year-old has managed a good return of 14 goals and five assists in 36 games for Darmstadt and with his contract expiring in 2024, Millwall could offer the 2.Bundesliga side the chance to cash in before risking losing him on the cheap further down the line.