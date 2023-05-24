Wigan Athletic midfielder wanted by Scottish Premiership club, report reveals

Wigan Athletic midfielder Graeme Shinnie is wanted by loan club Aberdeen on a permanent basis, as per Football Insider.

Wigan Athletic signed Shinnie in an opportunistic deal in January 2022, bringing him in from Derby County on the cheap amid the Rams’ financial struggles. Since then, the Scot has played 31 times for the Latics but amid limited minutes over the first half of the season, Shinnie was allowed out on loan in January.

He was snapped up by former club Aberdeen until the end of the season and since then, he’s become a key figure at Pittodrie again. The 31-year-old has played in 11 Scottish Premiership games, donning the captain’s armband in each of his last eight outings.

Now, as his loan nears an end, Football Insider has said Aberdeen want to keep Shinnie for good.

They report that the Dons are ‘working hard’ to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis. He’s under contract with Wigan Athletic until the summer of 2024, so the Latics would be entitled to a fee for his services.

Best for all?

It remains to be seen just what Wigan Athletic and Shinnie have planned for the summer but a move could be best for all. It would allow the Scot to stay at a club where he’s a real key figure and could give the Latics a welcome financial boost ahead of their return to the third-tier.

Shinnie spent four years with Aberdeen before first heading to the EFL with Derby County. Across his two spells, he’s now played 200 times for the Dons, chipping in with 12 goals and 25 assists in the process.

He looked to be a shrewd signing for Wigan upon arrival but his time with the club has been pretty uneventful on an individual level, so he could fare best heading elsewhere this summer.