What can Southampton expect from Russell Martin?

Southampton confirmed earlier today that Ruben Selles will be leaving the club, with Swansea City boss Russell Martin set to replace him.

Martin is about to enter his fifth season as a manager, and he looks set to be doing so at a new club. After two years at Swansea City the former centre-back is set to take charge at Southampton as they prepare for life back in the English Football League.

The Saints are set to appoint Martin on a three-year deal, and for fans, it seems like a very exciting appointment after an otherwise disastrous season in the Premier League.

What Southampton fans can expect from Martin…

Martin’s style of play is quite widely-known to be one that focuses heavily on passing and possession. And it’s a style that’s earned him many plaudits throughout his managerial career so far, although there’s been criticisms of him at times too.

Under Martin, Swansea City often lined up in a fluid 3-4-3 formation in which the two wide players were more wing-backs than wingers. It’s a formation that can quickly transform from an attacking one to a defensive one, and vice versa.

And in the 2022/23 season, Swansea ranked second in the Championship for average possession in games (64%), with title-winners Burnley the only team with a higher number. The Swans also boasted the highest pass success rate in the league (87.2%), averaging just under 500 accurate short passes each game – 49 more than any other team in the league.

Another aspect of Martin’s game is the high press. Although not as intense as other sides, Swansea like to play in the opposition half and they were one of the highest-ranking teams in the Championship for shots-per-game last season, averaging 13 – the sixth-highest number in the league.

Interestingly though, Swansea ranked bottom of the Championship for interceptions-per-game last season (7.4 average) and second-bottom for tackles-per-game (13.7 average). And Swansea were by far the lowest-ranked side in terms of aerials won last season (10.2 average), so Martin’s Swansea were a very technical side, but not so much a psychical side.

And one criticism of Martin last season when Swansea were struggling was that he perhaps focuses too much on implementing his style of play. It seemed like Martin didn’t really have a back-up plan for when teams were able to figure out his side’s passing and possession game, but that’s an issue that could be solved with experience and with a new set of players.

He showed with Swansea last season that, despite a distinct lack of investment from above and with a fairly mediocre side, he can provide. The Swans shot up the table in the final weeks of the season to eventually finish in 10th place, going unbeaten in their final nine games.

And lastly, another defining factor of Martin’s game is his sheer ability to get the best out of players. Swansea City don’t have an amazing squad but they were able to finish inside the top 10 places. Players like Joel Piroe arrived with no prior experience of the Championship but went on to score 41 Championship goals in two seasons. Ryan Manning at left-back recorded 15 goal contributions. Nathan Wood who could barely get a game at Middlesbrough would prevail under Martin at Swansea, and he’s since been linked with the likes of Arsenal.

So for Southampton, Martin seems like a very good appointment. It certainly marks a change in their approach and it’s a smart change to make – Martin is adept to the Championship and he’s still a very young manager with a lot to learn. If he’s given backing in the summer and time to implement his changes, then Southampton could have a very bright future under Martin.

All stats were taken from WhoScored.