Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham keeping tabs on Peterborough United man, report claims

Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards has been on the radars of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham for the long-term, Football League World has said.

Peterborough United youngster Edwards is a name many will already be familiar with. He’s one of the EFL’s most promising defenders and has been linked with a high-profile move to a top club before.

The 20-year-old has been a Posh regular for the past two years, already notching 87 appearances across all competitions and becoming a key figure in their defence. His talents have seen him become a regular for England’s Young Lions too, playing 10 times for the U19s and earning a spot in the U20’s squad for the ongoing World Cup.

Now though, Football League World has claimed he’s got two long-term admirers in the form of Spurs and West Ham. They state that both have been keeping an eye on him for some time.

Spurs were linked by The Sun in summer 2022 while West Ham are no strangers to dipping into the EFL for top talents.

Destined for the top?

Peterborough United have seen some of their standout players go on to bigger and better things away from London Road. The headline name is Ivan Toney, who has proven himself as one of the Premier League’s deadliest strikers with Brentford.

It really wouldn’t be a surprise if centre-back Edwards reaches those heights either. He’s a composed figure on the ball at the back and his ability to read the game helps him deal with the physicality of the EFL despite being on the smaller side as a central defender.

It seems a matter of time before he heads for bigger things and Posh need to be careful not to stunt his growth by holding onto him for too long, despite how important he is to the side.