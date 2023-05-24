Swindon Town consider move for League Two midfielder ahead of summer release

Swindon Town are considering a move for departing Walsall midfielder Joss Labadie, Darren Witcoop has claimed on Twitter.

Swindon Town will be hoping the 2023/24 campaign is a much brighter one with Michael Flynn at the helm.

Scott Lindsey and Jody Morris both endured tough spells in charge over last season but with an experienced operator now in as manager, the Robins should hope a productive transfer window can push them back towards the upper end of the League Two table.

Now, it has been claimed Flynn has set his sights on a familiar face.

As per Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop, Flynn and Swindon are weighing up a move for midfielder Joss Labadie.

New Swindon manager Michael Flynn is weighing up a reunion with free agent midfielder Joss Labadie. Labadie played under Flynn at former clubs Newport County and Walsall #swindon #stfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 24, 2023

The 32-year-old has played under the Town boss at both Newport County and Walsall but after playing only five times in League Two over the 2022/23 season, it has been confirmed that Labadie is to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Better options elsewhere?

It remains to be seen whether or not Swindon Town will move for Labadie and there are certainly positives of a move. Labadie knows all about Flynn and his demands and coaching style, so bringing in someone like that could be beneficial for the rest of the squad at the County Ground. Not only that but the midfielder is vastly experienced in the EFL, notching 256 appearances in League Two as well as 109 in League One.

However, he didn’t play much football at all last year. He spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines and then after being sent off against Crewe Alexandra, he didn’t play again.

Labadie has traits that could make him a valuable figure for Swindon and if he can find form again he could be a force in the midfield, but there could be more intriguing options available.