Stockport County and Gillingham among sides keen on 25-goal/assist winger

Stockport County and Gillingham are both showing interest in Glentoran star Conor McMenamin, as per a report from the Belfast Telegraph.

Stockport County and Gillingham are both ambitious sides and they’ll be hoping to strengthen their ranks this summer. The Hatters still have a play-off final to contend with and could yet play League One football next season, while the Gills will be looking to kick on under new ownership and push towards the top-end of the division.

Now, both sides are claimed to have identified Northern Irish ace Conor McMenamin as a summer target.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Stockport and Gillingham are alongside Scottish sides and teams from abroad in eyeing McMenamin. He’s starred in his native for much of his career and the 2022/23 campaign has been one of his most productive yet, managing 13 goals and 12 assists in 34 games across all competitions.

He’s been a real danger cutting in from the right but has also played on the left-hand side and through the middle as a striker.

The 27-year-old made his Northern Ireland debut in June 2022 and certainly looks capable of making a step up.

Ready for the EFL?

McMenamin has been a star performer in Northern Ireland having impressed with both Glentoran and Cliftonville and at 27, the chance to test himself in the Football League could prove to be an attractive prospect.

Plenty of players have come over from the Northern Irish leagues to impress in the EFL and given what he’s shown in his native, it wouldn’t be a surprise if McMenamin could be a hit on these shores too.

He’s a goalscoring and creative threat from out wide and with either Stockport or Gillingham, he’d be joining an upwardly mobile club.