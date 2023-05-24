Star duo stay, new midfielder in – Is this Plymouth Argyle’s ideal starting XI for next season?

Plymouth Argyle will be hoping to keep the core of their title-winning squad together as they prepare for a return to Championship football.

Steven Schumacher’s side missed out on the play-offs last year in heartbreaking circumstances but this time around, they left no doubt. Plymouth Argyle pipped Ipswich Town to the League One title in impressive fashion and a return to the second-tier awaits.

An important summer transfer window lies ahead though and there are some key situations that need to be resolved. In an ideal world though, just what could the Pilgrims’ XI look like for the start of next season? We take a look here…

Starting in goal, it will be hoped that star shot-stopper Michael Cooper can be back for the start of the season. If not, Callum Burton has proven he’s a perfectly capable deputy and he’ll provide strong cover and competition for the starting spot.

At the back, it seems inevitable that at least one more centre-back signs as James Bolton exits and Nigel Lonwijk’s loan runs out. It would be interesting to see if they can dislodge James Wilson or Macauley Gillesphey from the starting XI though, while it will be hoped that towering defender Dan Scarr pens a new contract to stay at Home Park.

In midfield, additions are a must. Jay Matete and Finn Azaz will be returning to Sunderland and Aston Villa respectively and it remains to be seen just what their parent clubs have planned. A new central midfielder, or a returning loan man like Azaz or Matete, could play alongside Adam Randell. Jordan Houghton and Matt Butcher are also options.

On the left, a Bali Mumba-shaped hole will be a tough one to fill. Saxon Earley will be hoping he can claim that place but a new left wing-back might be needed regardless. Club captain Joe Edwards should occupy the right-hand side.

In attack, Schumacher has admitted a return for Morgan Whittaker would interest him but it remains unknown if that is financially viable. If not, another new addition will be needed to play alongside Callum Wright just in behind the striker.

Hopefully that striker will be Niall Ennis, but he has interest from elsewhere as his deal nears expiry.