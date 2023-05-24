Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday among teams credited with interest in PL striker

Millwall, Rotherham United, and Sheffield Wednesday are among the teams keen on a move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor, claims Football League World.

Taylor, 33, is set to become a free agent this summer when his Nottingham Forest contract expires – the Montserrat striker has fallen well out of favour at the club having not made a single Premier League appearance all season.

And now, Football League World have claimed that there’s growing interest in Taylor from Championship and League One sides, with Championship duo Millwall and Rotherham United, and League One play-off finalists Sheffield Wednesday all keen.

Their report also claims that there’s MLS interest in Taylor but that he’s set to stay in England.

Taylor has been prolific in the Football League in the past. The big striker made his name with AFC Wimbledon before Charlton Athletic snapped him up in 2018. He went on to score 22 goals in the 2018/19 League One season, firing the Addicks to promotion.

And in the following season in the Championship, Taylor netted 11 times in 22 games as injury blighted his campaign. Last time round, Taylor scored eight goals in the second tier, with the bulk of those coming on loan at Birmingham City.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A shrewd signing?

Taylor has endured a tough couple of years. His dream move to Forest hasn’t panned out as he would’ve hoped and this season has seen him watching from the sidelines, so he’ll surely be raring to play some regular football next season.

He’s proven in the Championship and on a free transfer it could be a shrewd signing. But there’ll be question marks over his fitness; not only because of his injury record in the past but because of the lack of football he’s played this season.

Most teams are in need of a striker these days and whilst Taylor might not go on to score 20+ Championship goals next season, he would certainly add depth and experience to a front-line.