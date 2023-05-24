Report shares potentially worrying update on Feyenoord’s interest in Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has been linked with a potential move to Feyenoord ahead of the summer.

During a 19-year playing career, Tomasson played for Dutch giants Feyenoord during two different spells. He made almost 200 total appearances for the club scoring 92 goals, and he could yet return to the club as a head coach.

Tomasson took charge of Blackburn Rovers last summer and guided the club to an impressive 7th place finish in his first season in charge. And his maiden season in English football has been so impressive that a number of clubs have been linked with a potential swoop for him, including the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United, and Feyenoord.

Now though, an emerging report from Dutch outlet 1908 has revealed further news on Feyenoord’s interest in Tomasson. They claim that the Rovers boss is currently in the Netherlands and that Feyenoord ‘recently inquired about his status by telephone’.

Current Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is being heavily linked with a switch to Tottenham Hotspur with reports yesterday claiming that Slot will become the next Spurs boss, if his agent can negotiate a way out of his current Feyenoord deal.

Tomasson to Feyenoord…

Tomasson remains under contract at Blackburn Rovers until 2025 and so the club would be due some sort of compensation if he’s snapped up by Feyenoord.

And with Slot looking increasingly likely to leave Feyenoord in the coming days, Rovers will surely be growing increasingly wary of the Dutch outfit making a more official move for Tomasson.

It’s easy to see why he’s in demand after Blackburn’s showing in the 2022/23 season, and for Rovers, keeping Tomasson at the club and potentially getting him tied down to a new, longer-term deal could be a top summer priority.

It could be a nervy few days ahead for Blackburn Rovers, but for now Tomasson is in charge and he’ll no doubt be working on his summer plans for the club.