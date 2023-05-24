Middlesbrough join race to sign departing Manchester United man, report claims

Middlesbrough are keen on departing Manchester United youngster Ethan Galbraith, claims a report from The Real EFL.

Galbraith, 22, is set to leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer. A report from Manchester World earlier this month revealed that the midfielder is beginning to attract transfer interest ahead of his contract expiry this summer, with Newcastle United, Sunderland, Stoke City, and Derby County among the teams keen.

Now though, The Real EFL have claimed that Middlesbrough are also keen on Galbraith. Michael Carrick’s Boro will remain in the Championship next season after crashing out of the play-offs at the hands of Coventry City earlier this month.

Galbraith spent last season on loan with Doncaster Rovers before joining Salford City on a season-long loan last summer. He’s since featured 32 times in League Two fixtures, scoring four and assisting three from midfield as Salford qualified for the play-offs.

His side were beaten by Stockport County in the semi-finals though – ending their season and seemingly ending Galbraith’s time at the club.

Galbraith to Boro…

Boro are just one of several teams looking at Galbraith ahead of the summer, and so it could be a tricky move for the club to pull off.

But the youngster certainly looks like a good prospect. He’s a well-rounded midfielder who will have had a good upbringing at United and a reunion with a United legend in Carrick – and the chance to learn from a formerly top midfielder – could be something that’s attractive to Galbraith.

Middlesbrough have plenty of work to do in the summer window. They need to add enough quality to their ranks to ensure they’re challenging again next season, but Carrick and co will also have an eye on the future and on players like Galbraith.

It could be a potentially shrewd capture for Boro, but Galbraith will need time to adapt to the Championship.