League Two club expected to make bid for Peterborough United man this summer

Mansfield Town are expected to make a permanent bid for loan man Christy Pym this summer, according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United ‘keeper Pym has fallen down the pecking order at London Road over the past two years. A tough start to the 2021/22 campaign saw him lose his starting spot when Posh were in the Championship and he then spent the second half of that season with Stevenage.

The 2022/23 season has been spent on loan at Mansfield Town. He’s been Nigel Clough’s starting goalkeeper, managing 14 clean sheets in 45 games across all competitions.

Now though, with the season done and his loan spell ending, Pym will be heading back to parent club Posh. However, he might not be staying for long.

The Peterborough Telegraph reports that Peterborough United will look to offload the 28-year-old this summer. Wages meant loan club Mansfield Town couldn’t strike a permanent deal last year but they are expected to return with a bid to keep him beyond the end of his temporary stint.

Best for all…

After helping Posh return to the Championship in 2021, it’s safe to say Pym’s stock has dropped among the London Road faithful. And after an apparent jab at manager Darren Ferguson on social media following Posh’s play-off collapse, an already fractured relationship seems pretty much unsalvageable.

A fresh start away from London Road will be best for Pym and it frees up space and finances for United to bring in a new ‘keeper.

They’ve had Will Norris on loan for the second half of the season but as per the Peterborough Telegraph’s report, the plan is to bring in another ‘keeper to compete with youngster Will Blackmore for the starting spot. It leaves Pym way down the pecking order, meaning an exit looks inevitable.