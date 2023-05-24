Gillingham midfielder attracting Stevenage and Doncaster Rovers transfer interest

Gillingham’s out of contract veteran Alex MacDonald is wanted by Stevenage and Doncaster Rovers, according to Darren Witcoop.

Gillingham are hoping the 2023/24 campaign will be a big one. Neil Harris’ side are on an upward trajectory again after their takeover was completed in December, with the January transfer window seeing them strengthen significantly to lift themselves away from the drop.

The Gills will likely be early contenders for promotion and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they strengthen further in the summer. One man they’re hoping to hold onto though is MacDonald. He’s out of contract but has been offered fresh terms at Priestfield.

Now though, while Gillingham bid to keep the midfielder, interest in his services has emerged.

Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop has said on Twitter that newly-promoted Stevenage and Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers are both showing an interest in signing MacDonald if he doesn’t pen a new deal with Harris’ side.

A valuable player…

It remains to be seen just how MacDonald’s situation at Gillingham pans out but he could yet have a valuable part to play at Priestfield. His level of experience wouldn’t be easy to replace given that he’s played over 300 times in League Two.

His versatility will make him an important player for Harris going forward too. He can play on the left or right-hand side, or through the middle as an attacking or central midfielder. Two goals and six assists in 40 league outings last season shows he’s still got plenty to contribute too.

Stevenage are heading up to League One though and Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to push back up to the top-end of the table, so they could be attractive options for Warrington-born MacDonald.