Fabrizio Romano says Swansea City boss Russell Martin will become Southampton’s new head coach

Southampton have confirmed that current boss Ruben Selles will leave the club at the end of this season, with Fabrizio Romano now revealing that Russell Martin will take charge.

Southampton are returning to the Championship after a dreadful 2022/23 Premier League campaign. The Saints have had three permanent managers at the helm in Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones, and now Selles. But a new name is set to lead them into the 2023/24 campaign

Swansea City boss Martin has been heavily linked with a move to St Mary’s ahead of the summer. Recent reports revealed that he had verbally agreed to take on the job but issues remained over Swansea’s compensation package. Now though, Romano has revealed on Twitter that Martin ‘will be the new head coach’, with a full agreement now in place and an official statement expected soon.