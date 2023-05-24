Charlton Athletic maintain interest in Championship winger but could face Bristol Rovers competition

Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers are both keen on Wigan Athletic’s departing winger Gwion Edwards, as per Darren Witcoop.

Edwards, 30, spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Ross County. He had fallen down the pecking order with parent club Wigan Athletic and now, perhaps unsurprisingly, it has been confirmed that he’ll be leaving the Latics when his deal expires this summer.

As a result, the Welshman will be free to search for pastures new as a free agent and as per Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop, he’s not short of admirers.

Charlton Athletic were first linked back in January and it is said they maintain their interest. Bristol Rovers are also keen though, according to Witcoop.

Charlton and Bristol Rovers are among the League One clubs eyeing free agent winger Gwion Edwards. Edwards has just been released by Wigan. #Charlton #cafc #BristolRovers #BRFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 23, 2023

In a separate tweet quizzed on anything Oxford United, he revealed that the Yellows also ‘like’ Edwards.

Like Gwion Edwards and like Gavin Whyte. So do others — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 23, 2023

Edwards prepares to leave Wigan Athletic after two years with the club. In that time, he chipped in with three goals and three assists in 45 games across all competitions.

Heading for pastures new…

It seems best for all that Edwards gets a fresh start at a new club this summer, though it remains to be seen just where he winds up. His time with Wigan Athletic didn’t bear much fruit and while his time with Ross County hasn’t been particularly productive either, Edwards has shown he can impress at League One level.

He cut a popular figure during his time with Peterborough United, managing 16 goals and nine assists in 74 outings across all competitions. Edwards’ favoured role is on the wing, offering an option on either side as well as at wing-back if needs be.

Edwards will be hoping to get back to his best after a tough couple of years, as will whoever managers to sign him.