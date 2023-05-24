Brentford become latest PL team to be mentioned alongside in demand Middlesbrough ace

Brentford have been linked with Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.

An emerging report from TEAMtalk has revealed that Middlesbrough are ready to sell some of their star players this summer, in order to fund a few of their own summer signings.

And the report says that Boro’s star striker Chuba Akpom is ‘the most likely departure’ at the Riverside following his 28-goal haul in the Championship this season.

Several Premier League sides have been, and continued to be linked with a move for the ex-Arsenal man, including Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, and Wolves.

But TEAMtalk’s reported has seemingly added Brentford to the list of Premier League sides keen on Akpom. They say that the Bees are among the sides to have ‘checked on’ Akpom this season, ahead of his contract expiry in 2024.

TEAMtalk go on to say that Middlesbrough will be looking for around £20million for the striker.

Akpom to Brentford?

Akpom doesn’t seem like a very Brentford signing. The Bees often focus on younger players and players from overseas, and although Akpom has had a very impressive 2022/23 season, it seems like a move to Brentford is one of the less likely outcomes for him this summer.

And Middlesbrough might do well to sell Akpom for £20million. He’s coming into the final year of his contract and he remains unproven in the Premier League, so Boro might yet have to settle for a bit less.

But if Middlesbrough can offload him early then it’ll give Michael Carrick some much-needed funds for a few much-needed summer signings. Akpom will of course need replacing, but there’s other areas on the pitch where Boro need to bolster so that they don’t endure the same play-off heartbreak next season.